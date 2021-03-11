Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said his administration will complete the Abiriba Ring Road even as he promised to donate 150 units of solar powered streetlights for installation on the road that leads to Abiriba community.

He stated this, yesterday, while addressing a town hall meeting with Abiriba community at Abiriba Hall, Jubilee Road, Aba.

The governor said the state would soon take delivery of a tunnel machine to be deployed for the Aba flood management project. He said the machine would handle underground tunnelling and storm water management around Ngwa, Port Harcourt, Ohanku roads and environs.

He said the underground work to be done in the area with the tunnelling machine measures 17 metres, hence, no building in the area would be pulled down as a result of the work.

Ikpeazu said the decision to solve the flood water problem permanently was by building solid roads and assured the people that his successor would no longer need to reclaim the area as he would do more roads in the days ahead.

He said his administration would build a health village at the Aba General Hospital premises and informed that over 600 classroom blocks have been built across the state while model schools have also been constructed to boost education.

The governor directed the commissioner for Works to visit the Igbere-Abiriba erosion site and report to him for remediation work to be done.

Ikpeazu commended the Abiriba people for their sustained support to his administration and contributions to the state economy, describing them as true representatives of entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo and pride to Abia State.