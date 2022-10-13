From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, takes over the mantle of leadership from Governor Kayode Fayemi, he has revealed the key areas his administration will pay attention to.

Identifying security, infrastructure development and providing solution to the perennial epileptic power supply as areas of concentration, the incoming governor said focusing on the three particular areas would help to increase investment drives that would create wealth, and ignite human capital development, through job provision and revenue earnings.

Oyebanji said his administration will recruit “competent, committed, courageous, transparent, and God-fearing people” to make him successful as governor.

The governor-elect, who spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during an interactive session with newsmen announcing his swearing in, coming up October 16, acknowledged that though Ekiti is confronted with paucity of funds, still he doesn’t see the situation as affecting good leadership as his government is ready to sustain the strong partnerships the state has built with local and international development partners.

Oyebanji added that he has a template and roadmap he would deploy to increase the internally generated revenue (IGR) through effective and affordable tax regime that won’t put pressure or burden on the citizens.

He said he will always rub minds with all the strata of Ekiti to usher in development.