Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended the developmental efforts of his predecessor, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, assuring that his administration would sustain the trend.

Governor Diri, who was the special guest at a dinner to round off the HSD Golf Club Tournament in Yenagoa, praised Dickson’s foresight in constructing the Yenagoa golf course, which has been described as one of the best in Nigeria.

The tournament attracted professional and amateur golfers from across the country.

Represented by Barr. George Turnah, Diri noted that the golf course has opened up the state to the rest of the world, particularly golfers.

He promised to sustain the gains of past administrations in the state in developing critical infrastructure to benefit all Bayelsans.

While encouraging youths of the state to take advantage of the many opportunities that the golf course offered, the governor said he would engage more youths through sports development.

He thanked the visiting golfers and assured them of their safety while in the state, noting that Bayelsans and indeed the Ijaw people were the most hospitable anywhere in the world.

He charged the visitors to tell the positive stories of Bayelsa to the rest of the world, noting that since inauguration, his administration has been investing in security architecture and towards uplifting the living standards of the people.