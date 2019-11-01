Indeed, the story of gospel musician, Aity Denis is inspirational. After 24 years of childless marriage, she was blessed with a set of twins, and only recently, the singer celebrated her 29th wedding anniversary with her hubby, Denis Inyang.

In a telephone chat with TS Weekend, Aity who is currently on tour of the Unite States, gave a word of advice for childless couples. She said: “God did not just bless me with twins but three able-bodied, unstoppable, intelligent emblems of God’s faithfulness namely Lovely, Awesome and Gladsome Dennis-Inyang! Wow! I don’t know when I will eventually recover from the fact that I eventually became a mother of children!

“For waiting couples, I’ve always said don’t give up yet. It can happen at any time. Don’t allow anyone or anything make you turn around and fight each other. Bond and fight the challenge together. That is the only way you can win. And please, while waiting, adopt a baby or babies. As you sow into the lives of adopted children, God will surprise you.”

After 29 years, how would she describe her husband? Her response: “I have come to know him as a loving man who would go to great lengths to ensure his family is comfortable and happy. He is a peaceful man, an excellence-driven visionary and life coach. In fact, I have always said that without his input in my life and music, I do not think I would have gotten to this point. He gives me wings to soar and allows me to express my calling. My husband is a good man.”