By Rita Okoye

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello, has opened up on his rumoured relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, as well as his marriage plans. In this interview, he also states what it means to be a real man. Here are excerpts:

What’s the inspiration behind your new song, Real Man?

Real Man is a reflection of my current state of mind about what characteristics make a man a man. To me, a real man is a provider and a responsible human being. Provision is not limited to material things alone but also the ability to pay attention to your woman’s emotional needs. A real man is an empathetic man. A real man is a solution provider. A real man knows how to treat a woman right. A real man recognizes, respects and protects the rights of every girl or woman.

Is there any plan for a music video for the new song?

We’ve just released the video for it.

What more should fans expect from you this year and beyond?

They should expect more good music. I’m not a fan of ‘expectations’ because it takes away the element of surprise; but you can be sure of more lovely music from me.

Every year, we see an influx of new musicians and shortly after they fizzle out. What would you say is your staying power in the competitive music industry?

A hit brand is more profitable than a hit song.

Are you still part of the Mavin team? If not, what’s new?

I am still part of the Mavin team.

What are the best and worst moments of your career?

The only moment that matters to me is the one I’m currently experiencing. Looking into the past for best or worst moments robs you of the luxury and quality of the present moment. Depending on what I do with this moment, it can either be my worst or best one yet. But then again, there’s nothing like best or worst moments; they’re just different pages from the Book of Life, the Book of Experience.

What has been the biggest turning point in your life?

I can’t say for sure, because the biggest turning points were made possible by the combination of small ones. Every experience is important. I guess the biggest one is the next one.

In 10 years time, where do you hope to be?

I hope to be in a better place, a place where I can be happy for a lot more people – a place where God is pleased with me.

If you can turn back the hands of time, what would you have done differently?

If I could turn back the hands of time, there are lots of things I would love to change. But I guess there’s a reason we can’t do that because what will be will eventuality find a way of being. I might not be able to change the past, but I can still influence the timeline by taking actions in the present that can change the future. So, if I could, I would travel back in time and tell myself that I have the power to change the future with my thoughts and actions.

What is your COVID-19 experience?

Thankfully, I don’t have one.

How were your plans for 2020 disrupted by the lockdown?

The plan in the beginning of last year was to hit the road touring. I had just introduced my fans to the newly rebranded Korede Bello, but COVID-19 hit before we could hit the road. So, we had to re-strategise and that’s when I came up with Micasa Sucasa, which literally means ‘my house is your house’. With the help of Tik Tok, I was able to target a global virtual audience. We found a way to make lemonade with the lemons.

What is your relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter?

You mean Priscilla? Why didn’t you just say her name? Now, I’m upset and I respectfully decline to answer the question because a #RealMan only answers direct questions.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I don’t think I have one anymore. But based on ‘Real Man’, if I like you, we go link up.

In the industry, baby mama is now a norm. Are you joining the trend anytime soon?

I don’t do trends.

Do you believe in marriage?

If your definition of marriage is partnership, then yes!

What are your plans for marriage?

Do you want to sponsor my wedding? Or you have found a wife for me… which one of them?

What about your new look? Are you rebranding?

My brand is evolving for the better. The goal is to grow.

Can you tell us more about Korede Bello Initiative?

Korede Bello Initiative (KBI) is an establishment set up for the all-round development and wellness of young people in Africa, with emphasis on goal 3 of the SDGs: mental health.

What personal encounter led to its establishment?

I realised that it doesn’t matter how much money or fame you acquire, you need good health to enjoy it, especially mental health. So, that’s why I started advocating for mental wellness as priority. Nothing really works effectively when our mental health is threatened. The mind is like a beautiful garden, you pick out the unwanted and water the needed for proper growth. No health without mental health.