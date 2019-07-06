US-based Nigerian musician, actor and filmmaker, Anthony Osekhuemen Otaigbe aka TheMindOfAy, has said his nomination at the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) last year came as a result of hard work.

Hear him: “My hard work and consistency fetched me the AFRIMA nomination. I try as much as possible to be better in every project I do. I think AFRIMA saw what I was doing and they thought I really worth the nomination.”

Otaigbe’s music is a mixture of Pidgin English, Esan and Yoruba while his film projects bring to light issues such as cultural identity. He is currently promoting his new single, Ehimen, a follow up to his 2018 hit track, Sasa.