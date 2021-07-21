From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The new president-general of the of Anambra State Towns People Association (ASTPA), Abuja chapter, Chief Arinze Anadu, Nwachinemelu, has said that his administration would partner with the state government, individuals and groups to better the lot of members and the state.

He said his 10-point agenda was people-centred: “We are going to take care of the socio-economic welfare of our people. We also have plans to initiate a legal aid for Anambra indigenes that have a genuine case among themselves or with the authorities. We are committed to being responsive to issues that affect our people. We are set to feel the heartbeat of Anambra people. We are planning to move this association to a higher level, where it will be a pride of the state and the members of the association.

“There are 177 towns in Anambra State. At the moment, we have close to 141 town unions registered with us. That’s not enough for us. We are going to move further and woo others who are yet to register so they come into the fold, strengthen the union and contribute to the collective development of the state. We would encourage them to hasten and register with the association because participation of every town means a lot to us. We are going to move from town to town, telling them about the union.

“We have noticed that our youths are coming into Abuja lately and they don’t have jobs. Instead of waiting for government to employ them, we will provide skill acquisition opportunities for them and train them in different things. When we are done training them, we will release them so they can start their own businesses. We will sponsor them as well. We did that sometime ago and the results are out.”

He insisted there was no competition between ASTPA and the Association of Anambra Town Unions (ASATU): “ASATU is the parent body of all the branches of the union all over the states in Nigeria and beyond. We are loyal and totally committed to the peace and progress of the union. We are all after the peace and development of our state and the people, as well as grassroots development of our state.”

