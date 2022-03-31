From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Former minister of state for health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election of Ebonyi State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His declaration came barely a week after he obtained the PDP governorship form.

Nwankwo, founding member of PDP in the state was Director General of Governor David Umahi’s Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation in 2015 and 2019.

He said his agenda would be anchored on four cardinal points – functional education, job creation and youth empowerment, rural infrastructure and due process of governance.

He said he has acquired enough knowledge through education and from various positions he has held in public service that would enable him provide good leadership to the state.

Nwankwo said his administration would abolish the indigene and non-indigene dichotomy in the state.

He also promised to revisit the controversial demolition of Abakpa Main Market in Abakaliki capital city by the Dave Umahi-led administration where by many shop owners lost their shops.

He also lamented the parlous state of the education sector in Ebonyi.

On rural infrastructure, he said: “The neglect of our rural areas in the provision of basic necessities like clean water, good sanitation, roads, electricity and in favour of white elephant projects that hardly hold values to our lives but consume chunk of state’s funds remains the bane of our underdevelopment.”