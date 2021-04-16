For showbiz impresario, Fapohunda Asha Gangali, his appointment to the board of Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) was a move in the right direction.

At its meeting held on March 18, 2021, the MCSN’s General Council received, considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Asha Gangali, Sunny Nneji and Mathew Ohio as members of the collecting society’s board of directors.

Speaking on the development, an excited Gangali says, “my appointment as a director of MCSN alongside Sunny Neji and Mathew Ohio was a move in the right direction. It will usher in a pivotal change in the licensing sector of the entertainment industry. Now that the sector is being translated into a digital ecosystem with the deployment of MCSN’s Gocreate app, my in-depth knowledge of copyright licensing administration will compliment the positive efforts being made by the CMO to restructure the copyright and sound recording licensing landscape.”

Gangali is a multi-talented artiste whose Roc Da Mic talent platform was the first of its kind to discover, groom and project up and coming musicians to the mainstream with sustainable impact. However, his focus later shifted to the business side of music. He started working with other stakeholders and institutions to ensure that proper structures were put in place for the recording, performing and licensing sectors of the industry.