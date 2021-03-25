Music is an art of sound in time that expresses ideas and emotions in significant forms through the elements of rhythm, melody, harmony, and colour.

That’s why Nigerian born Afropop musician, Ukenny who left Nigeria in pursuit of greener pastures abroad, says music has been a strong force for him to express himself and show the world what he is made of.

Though he does Afropop, he can’t be matched when it comes to Afro dancehall music.

Many have speculated that he stands a big chance of contending with the heavy weight Afrobeat mega stars like Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy and others.

His versatility is unmatched as he continued to gain popularity by the day across Africa, Europe and America.

In an interview with the artiste who just dropped his much-anticipated video “Chop Am Like Palliative”, collaboration with Zanku crooner, Zlatan explained why he’s unique.

“Ukenny is very unique. My style makes me easily stands out from the rest. My approach and delivery is spot on. And my versatility to be able to blend with any other artiste is unique! Remember, UKENNY chose to stick to Afropop but got skills to do Afro dancehall, Afro RnB like Timaya, Patoranking etc, ” “Currently I am working on few projects with some top Nigerian producers. This video is being shot in different part of the world,” he stated.