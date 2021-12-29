Former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Uche Nwosu, has alleged that his arrest, on Sunday, during the outing service of his late mother, Jemaimah Nwosu, was intended to kill him.Addressing newsmen, yesterday,

Nwosu said, however, it took the divine intervention of God and the professionalism of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to save his life.

Nwosu also accused the State government of being behind his arrest and subsequent whisk away to Abuja.He claimed that the IGP was unaware of his being bundled to Abuja by the security operatives, even as he maintained that no invitation was extended to him prior to the arrest.

He said: “I want to thank the Inspector General of Police for showing professionalism; he was never sentimental, I commend him for that.

“I want to thank God because I don’t think there intention was to arrest me, but to eliminate me; because if their intention was to arrest me, I know the normal police procedure, they would have taken me to the police command and put up a report that I’ve been arrested, and then take me to Abuja. It is not the duty of police attached to the governor to arrest, but that of the commissioner of police in the State.

“I’m a law abiding citizen, all my life as a chief of staff to the government house, I have never been involved in criminality. So, when they said I was selling guns to militants I was surprised that as a former commissioner for lands, deputy chief of staff I was dragged on the floor and treated like a common criminal.

“When we got to Abuja, they took me straight to the Tactical Squad Office where the IGP intervened. I was interviewed, and from what I observed, the IGP was not properly briefed; all the drama was the government house, all the security people I saw were those attached to the governor of Imo State. They came with a military truck that was part of the governor’s convoy, they came with a Ford SUV that was also part of his convoy.

“My pictures which they took were sent to social media. Who authorised them to send the pictures; the IGP, a professional policeman that handled this matter did not authorise them to send my pictures to social media. So, I’m pleading to the IGP to find out who sent out my picture to social media, who paid for the private jet that came to pick me up at the Enugu airport, and to find out these men who had to desecrate the altar of God and shoot. I appeal to the IGP not to let this incident stop here, he should investigate further.”