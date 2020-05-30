Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has assured residents of the state that the best of his administration was yet to come. The governor spoke on the ocassion of virtual inauguration of projects and official presentation of books to commemorate his administration’s one year at the Lagos House, Marina, yesterday.

The virtual commissioning, according to the governor was in line with the reality of situations the world over at this time of COVID 19 in which the state remains the epicentre in the country. He recalled that upon the inauguration of his administration exactly a year ago, he made a solemn pledge to take the state to new heights. “Therefore, the virtual commissioning of some vital projects on the occasion of the 1st year of our administration clearly amplifies our resolve to build first class infrastructure across the state.

The projects that were inaugurated and cut across various sectors, included 18 classroom blocks at Muslim Junior College, Egbe, 18 classroom blocks at Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu, 18 classroom blocks at Eva Adelaja Junior Secondary School, Bariga.

Others, were blocks of 20 classrooms at Bashua Military School Primary School, Shomolu, 13 classrooms at Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, blocks of 20 classrooms at Ayanleye Memorial Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA.

The governor who also dedicated his first year in office to frontline workers in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic at another ceremony honoured 10 of their representatives at Lagos House Marina.

At the commissioning of the projects which included a concrete jetty with shoreline protection at Ikorodu, rehabilitation, upgrading and construction of road projects at Somolu, Mushin and Badagry; over 500 houses and apartments in various parts of the state and construction of classroom blocks in both primary and secondary schools in different local government council areas of the state; an elated Sanwo-Olu said even though the last four months have been very challenging in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, the cardinal part of his Greater Lagos vision is infrastructure development.