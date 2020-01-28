Victor Osimhen has revealed that nothing makes him happier than seeing his family living comfortably and far away from the life of penury they used to know.

Osimhen’s goals powered the Nigeria under-17 team to win the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, the country’s 5th title at the tournament. The prolific striker smashed in ten goals – the most in history – in just seven matches to take home the competition’s Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.

An incredible 2015 also saw the Lagos-born forward claim the CAF Youth Player of the Year award. After initial struggles in Europe, Osimhen got back to the scoring groove with Royal Charleroi before he made the move to join Ligue 1 side Lille.

He has since shown brightly in the French topflight and the UEFA Champions League, with his exploits attracting interests from top clubs in Europe.

Yet, none of these achievements beats how money made from football has helped him lift his family out of poverty