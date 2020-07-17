Paul Orude Bauchi

There was shock and sadness as a newborn baby was found dead by residents of Gwallameji area in Bauchi State capital at a refuse dump.

Witness said the infant was dumped with her umbilical cord and the placenta.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Idris, who discovered the baby, said that he was with his brother picking up waste plastics when he saw the baby in the refuse.

“I was about picking a plastic when I saw the baby lying there.

“Immediately, I called my brother to come and see but he refused and ran away from the place. We saw a man walking and we called him and told him what we saw, he went to the place and saw the baby.

“I went and called our neighbour and my mother who came to see what I had told them. When I saw the baby, I became weak and my body began to shake and I felt like falling down and I had to sit down so I don’t fall.”

Speaking with our Correspondent, the Sarkin Gwallameji, Sanusi Sani, said he was called by his Commander whose house is close to where the baby was found about the incident.

He said: “Honestly, I was very sad beyond words over what I heard and what I also came and saw with my eyes here. A similar thing like thing had happened some years back when we found a new born baby in a well with water.

“This is not a good thing because so many people have been in need of children but here we are seeing a baby which God gave to someone but she threw her here allowing her to die showing her ingratitude to God for the gift. Honestly, my whole community and I are not happy about this.”

Sani said that from their investigations, most babies that have been found in the Gwallameji area were brought from other places and dumped there.

He appealed to the people report any suspicious acts by young ladies who have been found to be in the habit of doing such.

“I want to appeal to the people generally to know that this is a bad and wicked thing to do with what God gives us. If this child had come through a legitimate way, there is no way they will throw this child away, but from what we suspect, this child didn’t come from a legitimate way of marriage, because couples will want people to celebrate with them when they are blessed with children.

“They should know that this is a burden on everyone not just on the leaders, they should report any a pregnant woman they know is not married, so that we will forestall this kind of recurrence,” he appealed.

The Community Leader said that he immediately informed the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters about the incident and they also sent some of their men to the place.

He said that the community had started investigating the matter to see if they will know where the baby was brought from and who threw away the baby.

“We have informed all our commanders around including Rafin Zurfi area to investigate to see if they will find out any lady that was pregnant and that pregnancy is no more there and she cannot explain the whereabouts of the baby.

“Even though the Polytechnic is not in session and students are not around, but this wouldn’t stop us from doing our investigation and inquiries in the households around to see if we will get the culprit,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said that investigation had begun.