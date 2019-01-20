By Nkechi Chima

K

aduna-based model, Ifeyinwa Nwaokedi, is ecstatic over her emergence as Miss Pearl International beauty queen.

The Anambra State-born chemical engineering student of Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, has narrated how her boyfriend was afraid of losing her to another man, on her road to becoming a queen. She also opens up on other issues. Enjoy it.

How did you emerge Miss Pearl International beauty queen?

Interestingly, I became a queen at the fourth edition of Miss Pearl International Beauty Pageant. The agency, Miss Pearl International, discovers models through their pageantry and they also have a modeling school. Aside modeling, they contribute to nation building, like assisting the internally displaced persons. Presently, I’m working on a project relating to it, based on my topic at the competition. I intend to execute my project for the internally displaced persons with the support of my organisation and good spirited Nigerians. Apart from visiting them (IDPs), we intend to organise seminars and get government to help tackle their challenges in the camp.

What were the challenges you encountered at the competition?

Cohabiting with girls in the camp exposed me to tolerance. However, I was nervous until the day I was crowned queen, because there were lots of beautiful girls in the competition. But my charisma stands me out. As a queen, there are factors considered to wearing the crown, which include humility. You are expected to be humble to be able to relate with people. So, meeting people from diverse backgrounds, tribes and religions, and tolerating them was a huge challenge. Nonetheless, I learnt from my experiences in camp.

Aside being a beauty queen, what else do you do?

I’m also a model. I started modeling as a child, but my parents didn’t give me the necessary support, because they didn’t want me to be exposed at a tender age.

At what point did your parents support your decision to become a model?

They gave their consent when I was in secondary school; my mother supported me with clothing. In fact, my parents encouraged me to participate in the Miss Pearl pageantry, they supported me to emerge the queen, but they advised me against immoral lifestyle.

What do you intend to achieve as a beauty queen?

I want to make impact in the society. I want to touch lives and represent Nigeria as an ambassador.

Did your boyfriend support you to get into the pageantry?

He didn’t give his permission initially, because of his fear of losing me to another man. But I assured him of my undying love and respect for our relationship, telling him that my success wouldn’t be a barrier or threat to our bond. Luckily, he was present at the grand finale to support me.

Is there any assurance your relationship would lead to marriage?

Actually, we are seriously in love, but I hope to get married after graduating from the university. I would also concentrate on my modeling job to make life meaningful.

What are your likes and dislikes about pageantry?

Pageantry gives you confidence as a lady to interact with people. But I dislike the negativity that surrounds beauty pageant. Advisably, as a lady, you have to be careful during registration, because some online agencies are fraudsters. While there are registered agencies that specialise in the business of pageantry, you have to be humble and follow due process to avoid being used and dumped. Nonetheless, there are few agencies that are genuinely established to empower beauty queens to achieve their goals, and I commend them for their efforts.

You seem to speak from the heart; by the way, have you encountered all these?

No! Auspiciously, my agency has fulfilled all its promises to me. I hope to attain my objectives as a queen with extraordinary efforts.