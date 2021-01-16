Voluptuous Asaba-based actress, Juliet Ekeson without mincing words has revealed the most cherished and admired part of her anatomy in an encounter with Inside Nollywood!

Ekeson, a graduate of the University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology crooned: “I am such a beautiful diva and also very romantic I must say. How do I know? My man told me so I know. For the most cherished and admired part of my body, my butt among all other parts stands out so it takes first position. Fans admire it a lot! Luckily for me, despite being in the industry for over six years now, I haven’t heard or read any unpleasant thing about myself. I mean absolutely nothing and I thank God for that.”

Asked what she looks out for in a man before agreeing to go on a date with him, the light-skinned script interpreter clearly stated that she wants nothing else but true love: “Nothing but genuine love is all I look out for. If there’s love, every other thing falls in place. The depth of his pockets doesn’t matter. But that does not mean I’d go for a married man who professes love to me. All I want is a single man who would love me genuinely and not an already married man,” she emphasised.

It’s a New Year and Juliet Ekeson says she is looking forward to a lot of achievement and progress in her career. Hear her, “I want to become an ambassador to as many companies as possible, produce more movies and give back to society. There are some new projects that I am working on but I would not want to divulge them until they are ready. In the next five years I see myself directing and producing Hollywood movies. God will do it.”