George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said his cabinet would be dominated by professionals from different fields.

This was even as he pledged his readiness to partner professional bodies and members of the organised private sector in ensuring genuine development in the state.

He made the pledge during the inauguration of Heartland Professionals Network, held at Mega Event Plaza, Owerri, yesterday.

Represented by the deputy governor, Gerald Irona, the governor reiterated the determination of his administration to entrench transparency and accountability in governance, promising not to fail. He also lamented the level of decay in the state, promising to put things right.

“A significant percentage of Governor Ihedioha’s cabinet is made up of professionals. The Imo we inherited is full of decayed infrastructure. We shall have a secured Imo and provide a platform where sons and daughters will participate actively in governance.

“To show our commitment to ease of doing business in Imo, a desk has been created for same, manned by an aide to the governor.

“Four technical colleges are being renovated and rehabilitated in Imo, to enhance technical education. In the area of agriculture, we have commenced the process of revamping Adapalm Nigeria Limited and Avutu Poultry.”