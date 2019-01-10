Like every advanced and developed countries, the first thing that catches your fancy and attention, is the electricity light that blazes the covering of their city like an umbrella adorned with glittering bubbles of light. The Egyptian government with no compulsion but national interest provide amenities for the people and also ensures that these amenities work perfectly. This is noticeable in all the high rise buildings in the city. The government also ensures that the people enjoy good healthy enviroment and health facilities. No wonder the government is the “god” they see. The “god”that provides for them without any compulsion before embarking on demonstration or strike action as is usual in Nigeria. Inside the Cairo airport, one could see the sharp difference. All year round electricity supply, fantastic airport that make that of rich Nigeria a child’s play. The Cairo roads and highways elongates the life span of every car while roads in Nigeria are the direct opposite. My investigation shows that many super rich Nigerians politicians frequent the country on private visits, they visit the first class medical hospitals, yet, they would not attract these good things they see in Cairo back home for implementation in their country. The Holy Book enjoins us to always emulate that which is good. Unfortunately, Cairo turns out not to be the an example. In fact, operational wickedness can be identified with their type of high standard policing. Even at that, the Egyptian police are so crude that every citizen see them as mini gods. They can do and undo, even far more than laying siege at senator Dino Melaye house the way Nigeria Police did.

To them, the law comes first. The Egyptian police are terribly feared by the citizenry. They have over the years been able to instill “fear of security personnel and obeying the law” into the psyche of the people. Most ruffians, hoodlums and criminals in Cairo know their limit. Interestingly, all the security agencies have a common bond. It is only in Nigeria that such a disgraceful outing can be allowed to happen between a sitting Senator and the law enforcement agency. In the first place, if the senator actually shot a uniformed police officer on duty, he becomes a suspect for investigation to be arrested. The question is why did the police wait all these while before taking action. He could have been arrested from the senate as he is leaving the chamber. This is why it is said that the law is above everyone and no one is above the law of the land. In Cairo, legislators and top government officials are arrested for wrong driving and flouting the law of the land. Children are taught the rule of law and what security is all about. Drivers are self conscious and have road disciplined, despite the watchful eyes of the road security officials yet accidents that claim lives still occur. Truly, comparing notes make understanding to be better appreciated. Most times, perception can be misleading and again, they can be very correct. In life, it is how the leader plow the ship that it would sail. The same with the Cattle, they move according to the direction their owner chart for every of their movement. The same with security.