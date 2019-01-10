Ben Okezie
The word Cairo is not in the holy book, and it is supposed to be the capital of Egypt which incidentally is mentioned severally in the Holy Book.
One story that make the rounds and sticks in our memory is the altercation between Moses and King Pharaoh of Egypt. It was how the God of the Israelites sent Moses to Egypt to warn king Pharoh to release his people whom he has kept in bondage. However, this is not my main mission only that the rule of law still persists even today in Egypt .
The plane l boarded in Abuja did not fly me to Egypt but to Cairo which is its capital. A city that loves high rise buildings. A city whose airport architecturally dwarfed the over blotted Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja. Even as the plane flew over Abuja, from my window side view, there was partial blackout which makes it more pathetic. Here is a country that many of its citizens are jetting out in their numbers due to lack of basic amenities. Since the country embraced democracy the story of electricity has not changed. Pitiful stories. Corrupt political wickednedss.
Like every advanced and developed countries, the first thing that catches your fancy and attention, is the electricity light that blazes the covering of their city like an umbrella adorned with glittering bubbles of light.
The Egyptian government with no compulsion but national interest provide amenities for the people and also ensures that these amenities work perfectly. This is noticeable in all the high rise buildings in the city.
The government also ensures that the people enjoy good healthy enviroment and health facilities. No wonder the government is the “god” they see. The “god”that provides for them without any compulsion before embarking on demonstration or strike action as is usual in Nigeria.
Inside the Cairo airport, one could see the sharp difference. All year round electricity supply, fantastic airport that make that of rich Nigeria a child’s play.
The Cairo roads and highways elongates the life span of every car while roads in Nigeria are the direct opposite.
My investigation shows that many super rich Nigerians politicians frequent the country on private visits, they visit the first class medical hospitals, yet, they would not attract these good things they see in Cairo back home for implementation in their country. The Holy Book enjoins us to always emulate that which is good.
Unfortunately, Cairo turns out not to be the an example. In fact, operational wickedness can be identified with their type of high standard policing. Even at that, the Egyptian police are so crude that every citizen see them as mini gods. They can do and undo, even far more than laying siege at senator Dino Melaye house the way Nigeria Police did.
To them, the law comes first. The Egyptian police are terribly feared by the citizenry. They have over the years been able to instill “fear of security personnel and obeying the law” into the psyche of the people. Most ruffians, hoodlums and criminals in Cairo know their limit. Interestingly, all the security agencies have a common bond. It is only in Nigeria that such a disgraceful outing can be allowed to happen between a sitting Senator and the law enforcement agency. In the first place, if the senator actually shot a uniformed police officer on duty, he becomes a suspect for investigation to be arrested. The question is why did the police wait all these while before taking action. He could have been arrested from the senate as he is leaving the chamber. This is why it is said that the law is above everyone and no one is above the law of the land.
In Cairo, legislators and top government officials are arrested for wrong driving and flouting the law of the land. Children are taught the rule of law and what security is all about.
Drivers are self conscious and have road disciplined, despite the watchful eyes of the road security officials yet accidents that claim lives still occur.
Truly, comparing notes make understanding to be better appreciated. Most times, perception can be misleading and again, they can be very correct. In life, it is how the leader plow the ship that it would sail. The same with the Cattle, they move according to the direction their owner chart for every of their movement. The same with security.
A security institution that has a vision less leader would behave likewise. If the security leader lacks initiative that will be the directing factor of such institution. On my arrival in Cairo few days after the New year celebration, l decided to find out if truely there is anything wrong with the security institution in Nigeria. Is it that the system can be liken to a building that has cracks and is about to collapse? Or could it be that, there is a a structural deficiency that needs readjustment or reprogramming? Or is it the question of leadership? Often times when the problem is that of the leader, such leader is myopically not ready to accept guilt neither would his advisers acknowledge his deficiencies. These most time are the problem of leadership in the security circle in Nigeria. Just like politicians, security leaders now have itchy ears only for highfaluting words that boost their morale and ego, justifying every action as morally correct.
l was surprised to witness an incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, where two foreigner (l suppose they are either British or French nationals ) were commending the turn of service by immigration officers at the airport noting that there has been a drastic change of attitude. In fact Nigeria lmmigrations service can teach the sons of Pharaoh the nitty gritty of immigration. l also dare add that the Nigeria Police can teach them investigation except that it still has the burden of extortion hanging on many of its men.
