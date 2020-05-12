The world appears to be at his fingertips. If you call him Mr Authority on travel issues, you might not be wrong.

Adodo Eddy Osaman is a Nigerian training specialist in Canada, where he works for one of the world’s largest call centre companies. He’s also the CEO of Eddy’s Solutions.



He bagged several awards in the sales, customer service, scientific and cultural industry in Nigeria and abroad

Having been to several countries, he shared his experiences and offers guiding Nigerians who are also on the pathway to realizing their overseas dreams.

Daily Sun spoke to Osaman on the telephone, who responded from his home in Canada. Enjoy reading:

Tell us about yourself

I am a proud Nigerian, who hails from Edo State but currently living in Canada, where I’m a training specialist in Teleperformance. I also run Eddy’s Solutions as a side gig. I bring in passion and utmost dedication to everything I do.

How was life for you growing up?

Well, I was not born with the proverbial silver spoon. Being the last child of five, life was pretty tough growing up. However with God, I was able to grow, and I’m still growing stronger and wiser. Right from my childhood days, I have always been leading, teaching and helping people. I was the leader of my class all through my university days, yet graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Science Laboratory

Technology at the prestigious University of Benin, Edo State. I was the only guy amongst six ladies to bag such GPA. I

know Nigeria has its problems, but I have never let it affect my behaviour or mindset.

Why did you decide to go public?

The reason I decided to go public is not for game or any personal gain. But simply because I want to help other Nigerians, especially the youths, in choosing the right paths for themselves, especially when it comes to moving abroad – either for work, studies or immigration. Though I run a business, but I am doing this for free because I have seen many people following wrong paths and many have fallen victims to fraudsters. This sickens me a lot.

What are some of your experiences in traversing across the globe?

Well, most times I spend my time educating and advising and helping people rather than doing

business with them. A lot of young Nigerians have this ‘quick-action mentality’, they want fast results

and because of this, many have found themselves in wrong countries that don’t support their aspirations. Let’s not even talk about the aspect of falling victims to fraudulent travel agents. There was a day someone who I don’t know from

Adam, sent me several documents of one Nigerian travel agent who defrauded him and his wife of N4million for an immigration package to Canada. I have lots of friends whom I went out of my way to guide, but after all my efforts, they gave me the usual ‘I will get back to you’ reply. Before I knew it, they travelled to some random country, and having seen the reality of their wrong decisions, they are now crying for help. Some are even finding it hard getting their next meal where they currently live.

You mentioned the various Canadian immigration programmes. Can you throw more light on this?

Yes, Canada is the best place to be. However, you must try to come in the right way. If you look at the

Canadian Government’s website, they have many immigration programmes, but the popular ones are the Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programme, Atlantic Immigration Pilot and the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. A lot of Nigerians tell me they want to come to Canada on Study visa, but when I probe deeply, I find out that their actual aim is to just work and live there. Many Nigerians believe that coming on study visa will avail them freedom to work – some don’t even want to attend

school at all. They just want to come in and abscond! If your aim is to settle down in Canada, then you have no business coming on study visa, especially if you don’t have the financial means for your education. The requirements for obtaining a study visa and a Greencard are the same (especially if you have previously obtained a degree/diploma in Nigeria). Studying in Canada is far more expensive than obtaining a Canadian Greencard. This makes me wonder why anyone would choose it as a means to settling down. There are lots of limits on study visas, but that will be a topic for another day.

What message do you have for young Nigerians aspiring to travel abroad?

Stop building castles in the air! Don’t just fancy any country because others are going there. You need to count the cost and make sure you’re qualified (financially, academically or otherwise) before attempting to apply – this will make the process seamless and guaranteed for you. If you are lacking

in any of the requirements, then try to obtain that requirement, rather than attempting the process and hoping on luck. Use the internet and do your research first before approaching any travel agent.

As earlier advised, if you don’t have the financial means to take on a study visa, then don’t do it. This doesn’t downplay the importance of a study visa. If your actual aim is to come and study, then take it, but if you have other intentions of settling down after studies, then be prepared to brave it through. Besides Canada, there are other great countries around the world to study and begin a new life. So if you don’t have the financial means for a Canadian dream, don’t be afraid going to other places. There is no country on earth that has its streets made of gold. Life is basically the same around the world – it’s all about trying to make a living and securing your future.

How can people reach out to you?

You can follow me on Instagram @eddyosaman. Feel free to send me a message and I will reply as

soon as possible. Remember, your genuine aim of traveling overseas with the right documents is my concern.