From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra, Obiorah Okonkwo, has said his candidacy in the November 6 governorship poll will unite the opposition party in the state for victory.

Okonkwo stated this, at the PDP national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday, after returning his nomination form for the June 26 PDP gubernatorial primary.

The businessman turned politician said he is the best man to fly the PDP flag in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.

The governorship candidate said he has been steadfast in his commitment to the PDP and has the requisite qualifications to win Anambra for the opposition party.

“With the ticket in our hands, we will surely, in a very straightforward way enable the people of Anambra State, who had been in the PDP for many years, but not having any power, to re-unite, unified and work together, go for campaign and win.”

Okonkwo promised to bring his private sector experience to bear in the governance of Anambra if he emerged as governor.

“I will bring my private sector experience into governance in Anambra State.

In Nigeria, private individuals’ company and public quoted companies succeed in their businesses.

“But business of governance has always, in one way or the other, suffers a lot. So there is need for that private sector experience that is about efficiency, prudent and, more importantly, about courage.

“We are going to bring courage into governance. We are going to take calculated risk and we are going to be prudent wit h resources and that is why we named our vision, The Project Anambra 2021.

“It is obvious to Anambra people that our 10-point agenda is very special. There is no single item out in agenda we are not yet implementing in our own lives as individuals running our own entities.

“So, if you meet those our friends who are also campaigning, they cannot claim they are creating jobs, but I am already creating jobs. They cannot claim they will create wealth, I am already creating wealth in my private business,” he said.