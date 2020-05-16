Fast rising entertainer, Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo aka SamSpedy has shared with Inside Nollywood how his journey into showbiz began.

“I started making comedy videos since 2014 and focused on the happenings around African homes. My journey into the Nigerian entertainment industry started like a dream. The dream happens to be my first video, 5 Things That Get People Angry. Ever since I published that particular video, I have been inspired by my parents, my friends and fans worldwide to do more and even better. Right now, my role models are Funke Akindele-Bello, Ayo Makun, Sola Sobowale, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma,” he stated.

The 25-years-old Internet comedian, who studied Medicine at Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, also recalled the challenges he faces as he strives to carve a place for himself in the fiercely competitive entertainment industry.

“My challenge when I started was combining my academics with acting. It wasn’t easy especially because I was a medical student, but with determination and hard work, I was able to achieve great results. That is why I would advice any youth looking up to me to first of all find out if they have a passion for what they are doing. If you do, put in your all into it, and with time, it will yield great result. Don’t try to be like anyone else because you can even be better and greater.”