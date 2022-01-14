By Christopher Oji

For US-based Cameroonian gospel singer, Saint D, his passion for music was fuelled while in the University of Buea in Cameroon.

The musician, however, kick started his professional career on a good note when he began to collaborate with top artistes like Adele Clarice, Mary-Sol, Benson Enowben Bass, Corine la Star, Hans Ngafor and the late Achalle.

In this interview, Saint D, who is a member of the Loveworld Singers, United States, narrates how he is touching lives with his music and message of hope.

Why did you delve into gospel music?

Everything started while I was in school. Aside being an earnest student, I also sang in cabarets and later joined the Presbyterian Church’s choir as bandleader.

I came in contact with some gospel artistes and became born-again through gospel music from ministers like Frank Edwards, Chris Shalom and T-Sharp in 2011. God prepared me for five years through prayers, meditation, intercession and soul-winning outreaches. On June 2016, I wrote my first gospel song, He Restores My Soul after receiving a revelation from God at 12-midnight. From thereon, I experienced ministrations in conferences, conventions, concerts and outreaches with national and international pastors and music ministers like Tru South, Mr. Noble, Tb1, Chris Shalom, Martin PK, Peeyuu, G4, Prosper Menko, Herve Ngombi and many others.

What is your motivation as a gospel singer?

Really, it is my commitment with the works of God. After seeing my commitment in His work, God moved me from Africa to the US as my permanent base, to enable me reach out to souls all over the world. While in the US, I made enormous exploits as I was being booked from one event to another – weddings, baby showers, birthdays, concerts – and I used the opportunity to create Christ-consciousness in people.

So far, what have you achieved with your sojourn in the US?

I am an Afro-American gospel artiste based in California. I have released a hit music video titled, Flourished Activist, which won me an award in the Maranatha Awards Africa. I won another award last September as the Best Male Global Uprising Minister of the Year in the Maranatha Awards that took place in Washington DC.

How would you describe your music?

My songs are complete tools for soul winning, and to glorify Jesus Christ as the King of Kings. Every unbeliever that listens to my songs automatically does the prayer of salvation. I just dropped an album, First Flight: The Rapture. The album consists of a variety of different demographic praises to win souls from one continent to another. I also released an animated cartoon video on November 12 from the First Flight: The Rapture album, with a song titled First Flight: The Rapture. This is to expatiate the message in a visual form. This music video is what you want to watch, download and share with your family and loved ones. My songs also got me nominated for the Rhema Global Awards that took place in Texas on December 12, 2021.

Why do you prefer gospel to secular music?

I chose gospel because the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. I also chose gospel music because the word of God is true, and the gospel of our Lord, Jesus Christ is the gateway to salvation. Gospel music is the word of God in songs. Singing gospel music is preaching the word through music. Gospel music provides a way for people to maintain balance in their lives.

How many albums have you released till date?

I have two albums: Born Again, launched in June 2017, and First Flight: The Rapture launched in September 2021. First Flight: The Rapture features songs like First Flight: The Rapture, Praise the Lord, Beautiful Maker, Perfect Love, God’s Makossa, God’s Grace, Amen, You Deserve it All, I Sing for You, Jesus, Love, Yeshua, Dance for the Lord, Sweet Jesus, and Born Again remix featuring G4.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

What inspires your lyrics?

My lyrics are inspired by the word of God, through the teachings of my mentor, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome. My entire album hits the book of Genesis to Revelation.

How do you attract the audience?

I don’t do gospel music for money or fame. My goal is soul winning. I am desperate to push the gospel to the four corners of the earth. By so doing, I need some funds. So, this poses a little challenge to me, as sessions in this part of the world are expensive.

Why did you leave your country, Cameroon?

I left Cameroon to sing in the Diaspora by faith and power of the Holy Spirit. Also, Matthew 24:12 instructed me that the gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.

Does the white audience really accept your kind of music?

I realised that most of my R&B and hip-hop songs are on higher gear in most of the music stores. So, I face a demographic challenge due to the fact that most of my songs are Afro-pop. In the US, my song ratings are mostly higher in black populated areas like Texas and Maryland.

I don’t really see an issue with racial discrimination within my circle. Maybe, they are scared of the greater one that lives in me. Besides being a music minister, I am a street preacher of the gospel. Also, I think racial discrimination in the US is just the mindset of mostly black people. America is a land of freedom where you can get whatever you want. It doesn’t matter the job you do, just go to school and you will make it.

What have been your major challenges?

The pandemic deprived me of outreaches, concerts and recording sessions. One major challenge I face doing gospel music in the US is lack of time. Over there, you have a lot of bills to settle and my primary goal is for soul winning and not profit-making. I face a great challenge with time management, as I measure things between my music career and my other jobs. Also, as an independent gospel artiste, I have a little challenge with music production over there compared to production in Africa. Producing two songs in America is equal to producing an entire album in Africa.

What is your projection for 2022?

My projection for 2022 is to focus on musical videos. I just released an album of 14 tracks and that’s a lot of songs to shoot videos for. I strongly know that God got my back on my musical journey.