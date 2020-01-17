Rita Okoye

Igwede Chukwuyem Chuks popularly known as Mr. Successful is a Nigerian artiste cum music promoter based in Cyprus Nicosia.

Speaking on the challenges of promoting show business in the Diaspora, Mr. Successful said: “It hasn’t been easy, I started out as a club promoter in Malaysia before moving to Cyprus. It has been tough but I know very soon we will get it right with the right connections. We shall soon be having shows with top artistes like Davido and others.

“The major challenge that every up and coming artiste faces when they are not successful or famous, is that no one takes their music or art seriously. But thanks to all the media houses for their support; if not for their support, I wouldn’t have gained the acceptance I am getting today.”

Recalling how his love for music and entertainment started, Mr. Successful noted that he grew up listening to and playing music in church. “My town has always been known for dance and music. Also like most artistes, I grew up in church playing musical instruments and making music was something that came to me naturally. My first song in 2018 was Na Money Dey Rush Us, followed by Jeje and E be God All the Way. Right now, I am working on my new song, Successful,” he concluded.