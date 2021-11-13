Just like his father, US-based Nigerian artiste, Samuel Ogunkoya aka Samkul has continued to make his fatherland proud with his musical exploits abroad.

Samkul’s father, Kola Ogunkoya was part of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s band.

Sharing his challenges as a Nigerian musician abroad, Samkul revealed that life was harder at first. “Most times, Nigerians in America do not respect the artistes that are there, they feel like you have to be in Nigeria to have that authentic feel. So, a lot of times, I watch the crowd and see how they display more energy for the bigger acts who came from Nigeria. However, this has started to change; the talent level has increased in the Afrobeats genre,” he stated.

Aside music, Samkul also runs an Instagram platform called Wahala Room. Shedding more light on this, he explained that Wahala Room is a digital agency that helps businesses have return on investment. “What makes Wahala Room stand out is that we deliver the best services to whichever brands and agencies we work with. We don’t see ourselves as an entertainment blog, we market the different entertainment that is happening in our culture.”

