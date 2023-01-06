By Christian Agadibe

Founder, Ben Okoma World Limited, aka Bowl Promotions, and co-founder, Odia Records, has opened up on some entertainers under his management, including Mark Angel’s Emanuella, Funnybone, and Kolaboy.

Speaking on what it takes to manage the artistes, Okoma said: “You have to be honest with your clients and sometimes that’s as easy as stepping on broken glass, but you just have to. Also, it is important to know the strength and weaknesses of your clients as well as how to manage their ego especially when they start getting recognition. Truth is it’s not always easy to do, but you have to find a way.”

Commenting on his relationship with Mark Angel crew, Okoma stated, “It’s been nothing short of superb. I handle the business side of things and given that the crew is very passionate about what they do, it just makes my job much easier. They are fantastic people and quite funny too in real life.” Talking about the role of social media in entertainment, the Bowl Promotion boss said: “Despite some of its negative effects, there is no doubt whatsoever that social media is the present and indeed the future of entertainment. The Mark Angel Comedy Crew is testament to the effectiveness of social media. You can be in your bed these days, drop a skit and blow. It’s amazing!”