Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed confidence at winning the ticket of the party.

Tinubu made the statement shortly after he interacted with delegates of the party, yesterday, in Jalingo.

He said his chances of winning the presidential ticket of APC were on a very high side due to his political pedigree.

According to him, “my chances of winning the ticket are incredibly high and I am very confident. I am sure, I can and I will win it,” he said.

Tinubu in his response to the option of a consensus arrangement by the party, said he preferred a process of democracy to choose who would be the APC flag-bearer.

“I want democracy, I am voting for democracy, One man, one vote,” he said.