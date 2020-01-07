Moshood Adebayo

Wife of Anambra Governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has declared that activities of her pet programme, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), were not being funded by the state government.

The pet programme in recent past has come under criticism with allegation that government was funding its activities.

But Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emeka Ozumba, in a statement yesterday, described CAFÉ as a non profit and non-partisan organization.

He said the charity organisation had grown into a beacon of empowerment for indigent women, widows youths and physically challenged and the less privileged.

‘’CAFÉ is supported by philanthropists, especially ndi Anambra and donors who identify with the charity, and who are often acknowledged in the projects executed by the organisation.

‘’It is a private charitable initiative of the wife of the governor, distinct from the Anambra State government. Its activities and programmes are privately funded. It is not funded from public coffers of any sort; neither does it receive any appropriation from the Anambra State Government.

‘’While we do not wish to engage those who query the appropriateness of the location of her latest act of selfless giving, we are however worried that some persons and organisations are exploiting their right to fair criticism to infuse political undertones and malicious intent to a charitable tradition which predates the assumption of office by her husband, Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State.

Ozumba added that Mrs. Obiano’s charitable intervention had been the centre of attention wherever the Obiano family resided.

‘’Since the 80’s, there was ample evidence of their charity give-away programmes at Kano Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos which included food items, used clothing as well as ensuring the upkeep of the homeless and the elderly in the Old Persons’ homes.”