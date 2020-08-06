Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bereaved mother of one of the suspected chicken thieves allegedly beaten to death by a police officer in Bauchi State has described the day police brought his corpse as the saddest day of her life.

One of the three suspects who survived the alleged torture, Abdulwahab Bello, alleged that the Divisional Police Officer at the station they were taken to tied them to a tree and used piston to hit their knees, legs and heads, which resulted to the death of two of the suspects, Ibrahim kampalala and Ibrahim Babangida.

Hajara Ismail, who spoke at the NUJ Secretariat, on Tuesday, narrated how her son, Ibrahim Kampanlala, was brought home dead in a police Hilux by six policemen. She also pleaded with the government and police to ensure that those responsible for the murder of her son were arrested and made to face the law.

“The policeman, who brought my dead son, took him from the car and dumped him on the ground. He fell on his face and that time, unknown to us, he had already died,” she said.

“I don’t know what my son did to the police. When police came, they entered our house and asked some boys to carry him, and they asked them to dump him for me inside the house. Then, the DPO (names withheld) said, ‘here’s the corpse of your son, he’s a robber, we arrested him,’ then he turned and left. He turned again and said “we were not the people who did this to him, we too picked him like that and we brought him to you. Then, we picked him and put him inside the room and he never moved, he had died.”

The bereaved mother said her son’s father was not at home at the time they brought the son’s remains.

“His father was sick and i called him. I told him to come home quickly to see Ibrahim that he is dead. He then asked me what happened. I told him that some policemen brought him and dumped him in the house, but that I don’t know what he did to them. I told him that they just came and dumped him and that most of us in the house as at that time were women and that when people saw them on their uniforms, they were just running away. I told him all that happened and what I heard,” she said.

Hajara demanded that justice be served to her son’s killers.

“He was 30 years old. He wasn’t married yet. Anytime I talked about marriage with him, he’d tell me that he won’t get married now until he helps us to get our own personal house,” she said.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Ahmed Wakil, told journalists yesterday that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation into the incident.