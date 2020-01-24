Nkechi Chima

Versatile Nollywood actor, Harry B Anyanwu has had close shave with death twice. Luckily, on each occasion, he survived to tell the story.

In this interview the Mbaisi, Imo State-born actor cum musician talks about his experiences with death. He also dwells on his acting and musical career. Enjoy it.

At what point did you realise you had passion for acting?

It was accidental. I never had any passion for acting but for music. Some of my friends encouraged me to act while I was abroad. When I relocated to Nigeria, I had an accident that brought me into the industry through my actor friend, Stan K. Amadi. It was in December 2010 at Nenka, Anambra State. Though, it wasn’t easy at the beginning, I am now enjoying the privileges of acting.

A few years ago, you had close shave with death twice, could you recall what actually happened?

Honestly, it was a situation of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Some of my friends came back from the United States, some of them I’ve not seen for years. So, we hanged out together at a club in Enugu after shooting a movie. It was on December 11, 2016. Though, I wasn’t comfortable going to the club; I had to go since I haven’t seen them for years. While we were at the club, an argument ensued because one of my friends noticed a guy sitting on his car. In America, you don’t sit on someone’s car, but he didn’t realise he was in Nigeria, so he got angry and both of them started fighting. Thereafter, the young man sitting on the car called his friends on phone and they all came and joined in the fight. I told my friend to leave the place for his safety, but surprisingly, I became the victim of that war between them. Painfully, one of the guys attacked me with a cutlass while another poured water on me. I tried to explain to them that the fellow they were fighting had sine gone, but rather than listen to me, they stabbed me on the leg and I couldn’t stand again. I was on the ground bleeding. I was later rushed to the hospital where I stayed for one month.

What has the experience taught you?

Life is a learning process; we learn everyday of our life either for good or for bad. I learnt that whenever there is a fight, you have to walk away from the scene whether you are involved or not, because you might become the target. I have seen a situation where someone was stabbed on the head and she died instantly.

I have also changed my perception about people, it’s not everyone that smiles at you that loves you or has good intention towards you. So, you must be careful with people around you, no matter who they are. While I was hospitalised, some people thought it was the end of Harry B but they didn’t own my life. As a child of destiny, I don’t stand on people’s ways or hate unconditionally; I respect and appreciate people. I want to advise people to believe that their tomorrow will be better than today no matter what their enemies throw at them.

Would you say it was the darkest moment of your life?

Yes, December 11, 2016 was the darkest moment of my life. I saw death face to face but I am alive today. I was on the floor starring at my broken legs while everyone ran for their lives, because the boys were many. I was crawling on my butt to get into my car and drive to the hospital before a Good Samaritan showed up and took me to the hospital.

At the hospital, a lot of musicians not only actors visited me. Since then, I have featured in many artistes’ musical videos including Flavour, Rude Boy of PSquare fame and Olamide. Interestingly, I have released my singles entitled, Pedigree and Isi Na Wall.

How long have you been in the industry?

I have been in the industry for over 10 years.

Among the movies you have featured which one has inspired you the most?

Most of the characters I played were inspiring. People call me all sorts of names like ‘Pot of Money’ after featuring in the movie of the same title.

What is your philosophy of life?

I believe in showing love to others. You must be your brother’s keeper and be original.