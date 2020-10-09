One of Nigeria’s most exciting Internet comedians, Nwagbo Chidera Oliver aka Pankeeroy, is poised for bigger glory on the global stage.

Speaking on his dream, Pankeeroy disclosed: “I’m looking forward to exporting my talent to the outside world. It is my hope that my talent will pave way for me as far as Hollywood where I can sit on the same bench with other global online comedians, creating amazing contents with them.”

Declaring his unalloyed love for comedy, the rib cracker said, “I love what I am doing and I won’t mind doing it again if I have another life to live. However, if I were to be something else, I would prefer to be a businessman. I have always loved to do business since I was a child.”