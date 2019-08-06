Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwuliri has described her appointment as Commissioner in Imo State as a divine call to serve her people.

Prof. Onwuliri who spoke on the floor of the state House of Assembly on Thursday said nobody should be too big to serve his people.

She thanked Governor Emeka Ihedioha for appointing her into his cabinet and promised to utilise her global contacts in making the Rebuild Imo Project a huge success.

The deputy governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 started her career at the global stage in 2004 when she was appointed into the Governing Council of the International Aids Society, Geneva Switzerland.

She served two terms on the council until 2012.

Meanwhile, the member for Njaba Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uju Onwudiwe has commended Prof. Onwuliri for accepting to serve as Commissioner. Onwudiwe said Prof. Onwuliri has a lot to offer to Imo people.

In her remarks, member for Isu Constituency, Ngozi Obiefule, described Onwuliri as a great woman who would add value to the cabinet.