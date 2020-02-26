One company that is revolutionizing how we see and spend money is Patricia Technologies Limited founded by a 24 year-old genius from Delta State, Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje. While most of his mates were dancing to Afrobeats and Hiphop, Hanu saw a need and moved to fulfill it. That desire, had resulted in the birth of a multi-billion naira business which is a leader in its own neck of the wood. But Hanu confessed in a recent interview that he only started the business as a side hustle to make some money on the side.

I started Patricia sometime in 2017, it actually was supposed to be a side hustle, to earn an extra 30,000 naira a month but as fate would have it, it blew up. I think all my failures and trials have been preparing me for it” he said in an interview.

Recalling how it all started Agbodje said, “I had an uncle who visited Nigeria, who used to give me an iTunes gift card. I didn’t own an iPhone, so I laterally had no use for it, so I tried to find where I could exchange this for real money. I couldn’t find any local company doing that and I ended up getting scammed of the card. At that point, I realized I had stumbled on something. I figured if I had this problem, a fleet of other persons would most likely have the same problem and that was the birthplace for Patricia.”

“I have started a lot of other businesses before Patricia. I once had a mini restaurant when I was in the university. I sold airtime, I sold popcorn and I got admission through a program called BASIC, kind of like A-Levels today, then I used my house rent to buy a bike and gave it to an indigene who ran away with it. I have done a lot of things to be honest,” he added in the interview.

Hanu Aigbodje was born in Warri, Delta State on November 16, 1995. He was raised in three different cities of Nigeria, namely; Warri, Lagos and Portharcourt.

He attended Prime International School for his nursery education between 1997 and 1999 before enrolling in Royal Heritage for his primary education between 1999 and 2005. Both schools are in Warri Delta State.

Later on, he moved to Prime International School, also in Warri but was only able to do his Junior Secondary School education between 2005 and 2008 before proceeding to Immanuel International School, Portharcourt, Rivers State, to complete his secondary education (2008-2011).

He did his basic studies between 2011and 2012 at the University of Portharcourt and studied mathematics and statistics at the same university (2013-2018). He is an Urhobo man from Udu local government area of Delta State.

While he was having his tertiary education Aigbodje had his eyes set on owning his own business. Even before his graduation, he had set up his company, Patricia which has become a big player in its sector.