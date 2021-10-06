Why don’t we make the best use of the opportunity we have and do the best for the people? Why don’t we limit ourselves by emphasising on today instead of the emphasis on 2023?

I don’t have any problem with anybody having ambition for 2023 but my appeal for those of us that have responsibility across the country is to lay emphasis on delivering the dividend of democracy now.

We need to have economy that we will aspire to lead by 2023 and we need to build that political culture that will get the people to understand and appreciate our challenges, be part of what we are doing to build the democratic culture that will encourage our people so that by the time we get to 2023, these problems will be resolved.

We must wake up to the reality that God has a role to play in this business yet we keep removing Him from the scheme of things. It is only a healthy living man who can aspire to a political position. We have seen it happen previously and it is not rocket science. We have to do our best now to justify the confidence the people placed in us.

The only time you face challenges in a political party is when you want to cut corners. The rules are very straight and if followed, you won’t run into any problem. But the moment you make up your mind to manipulate the process, you will certainly get the answer you deserve.

And that is why we are having the challenges and hiccups left, right and centre. The court cases across the states are confirmation that the process is not right. Once you provide a guideline, allow it to operate to the fullest without minding whose ox is gored. You cannot just bend the rules.