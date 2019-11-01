Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Bayelsa State governorship election draws closer, the candidate of Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), Seiyefa Fetepigi, has suggested to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election using electronic voting system.

She said the electronic voting system is more efficient, reliable and reduces human to human interaction, which in most cases, tamper with the credibility of the electoral process.

She insisted that electronic voting system would be a total departure from the current system where card readers malfunction leading to use of compromised incident forms that encourage electoral malpractice, rigging, underage voting, over voting, falsification of results and violence.

In a statement, the DPC candidate appealed to INEC, political parties and other stakeholders to imbibe issues-based politics and eschew actions that would cause violence and possible loss of lives.

She said that Bayelsa people are more than ready to resist any attempt by political party or INEC officials to thwart the mandate of the people.

Seyeifa urged the youth to remain law abiding and bluntly refuse to sell their votes and conscience for a mess of electoral porridge from “use and dump” political buccaneers masquerading as democrats. “The era of voting-buying is over in Bayelsa State,” she said.

She however congratulated the Federal Government and Nigerians on the 59th Independence Day Anniversary and renewed the call for better policies and programmes that would herald a better life for Nigerians.

She noted: “Undoubtedly, the socioeconomic state of Nigeria is bad. There is too much sufferings in the land, despondency, hunger, insurgency, militancy, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, ethnic rivalry, division, confusion and agitation for secession which pose a threat for the survival of the nation.”