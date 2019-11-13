Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Member representing Owerri West State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Kanayo Onyemechi has affirmed that his constituents cannot recall him as long as he keeps delivering the dividends of democracy to them.

Onyemechi who was reacting to report in local tabloid in the state of a rumour to recall him rather stated that his score card will speak for him.

The lawmaker while interacting with newsmen in the state dismissed any such rumour, insisting that he would not be distracted.

“I will wait till the end of the year , then I will show you my score card; I have been providing good representation to them and I will not stop,” Onyemechi said.

On the present challenges facing his constituency, the lawmaker cautioned that if not checked, activities of land grabbers would reduce the Internally Generated Revenue of the area.

Similarly, council chairman of Owerri West, Innocent Ekemma, lamented the dwindling federal allocation to states, saying that if the IGR of the constituency is affected by the land grabbing, it may spell doom for the local government.

Ekemma, however pleaded for all hands to be on deck to stop the encroachment, just as he lauded the effort of the lawmaker towards curbing the situation.