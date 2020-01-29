The ex-chairman of the PDP, Chief Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, has said his contributions to the victory of the party in 2019 general elections was never appreciated as he was treated as a stranger in a ruling government in which he was chairman.

This was even as he has denied joining the APC or any other political party as is being speculated in the state.

He also dismissed claim in some quarters that he had resigned from the party in order to retain the chairmanship of the state-owned Heartland Football club.

Ezekwem had on Monday resigned as chairman and membership of the party.

Ezekwem, who stated this yesterday at a press conference in Owerri, said his decision was borne out of the deliberate policy by a cabal which are loyal to ex- Governor Emeka Ihedioha to shut him out of activities of the government, stressing that even decisions concerning the party were in most cases taken without his knowledge.

“After the victory of the party in the 2019 gubernatorial, I began to see the signs that I am no longer wanted in the party, and most sensitive meetings called by the government I was never invited. Even when I attend public functions organised by government, I was not given a seat and it was it as bad as that.

“Do you know that even as the state party chairman decisions concerning the party were taken without my knowledge?”