Edo State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare, yesterday, denounced‎ social media report that he has resigned from his position, saying the information is a lie.

“In the last 24 hours, there has been a diabolical post on social media suggesting that I have resigned my position as State Publicity Secretary of PDP, the largest, most disciplined, consistent and cohesive political party in Africa as well as Chairman of the Sub-committee on Publicity of the Edo State 2020 campaign council.

“I state here categorically that the information is a lie and the figment of the limited imagination of the desperadoes managing a lame campaign that has run out of ideas and have decided to take the simple way out. I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. Simpletons cannot manage our affairs.

“My covenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first. Governor Obaseki and PDP represent liberation from touts, godfathers and treasury looters.

“How can I join a party that is populated by persons of questionable characters that lack the trust and respect of Edo people and many Nigerians alike.

“How can I join a party that plans to unleash Lion and Tigers on my people on election day? How can I join a party that is led by a man that ate the forbidden fruit and has been rejected by God, Edo people, Nigerians and even his political party? How can I?

“How can I leave PDP when we have a good story to tell? I remain in PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people. I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians. I remain in PDP to help Governor Obaseki continue with his excellent job”,