Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare, yesterday, denounced‎ social media report that he has resigned from his position, saying the information is a lie.

“In the last 24 hours there has been a diabolical post on social media suggesting that I have resigned my position as State Publicity Secretary of PDP, the largest, most disciplined, consistent and cohesive political party in Africa as well as Chairman of the Sub-committee on Publicity of the Edo State 2020 campaign council.

“I state here categorically that the information is a lie and the figment of the limited imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that has run out of ideas and have decided to take the Simple way out.

“I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. Simpletons cannot manage our affairs.

“My convenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a Governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first. Governor Obaseki and PDP represents liberation from touts, godfathers and treasury looters.

“How can I join a party that is populated by persons of questionable characters that lack the trust and respect of Edo people and many Nigerians alike.

“How can I join a party that plans to unleash Lion and Tigers on my people on election day?

“How can I join a party that is led by a man that ate the forbidden fruit and has been rejected by God, Edo people, Nigerians and even his political party? How can I?

“How can I leave PDP when we have a good story to tell?

“I remain in PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people.

“I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians.

“I remain in PDP to help Governor Obaseki continue with his excellent job”, Nehikhare said in a statement.