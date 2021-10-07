Former presidential spokesperson, Dr Doyin Okupe, has declared his intention to contest for the next 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “I believe I have the knowledge, the requisite national political experience and intellectual capacity and wisdom to halt the socio economic decadence, insecurity and pervasive poverty that has nearly made living meaningless in Nigeria. I want to run a government which for the first time will make the life, wellbeing and safety of lives and properties especially of the poor and needy a major priority.

“I promise to radically change and overhaul the budgeting process to be people-oriented than the fraudulent budgets we have run year in year out for the last 60 odd years.” He said 30 per cent of national budget from 2023 “will be devoted fully towards social welfare of the people. The wealth of the nation will be enjoyed by the nationals not multinationals, foreign contractors and elites in the country.”

He said his seven-point agenda, titled, “My Covenant with God and Nigerians” would reset, heal and reunite the nation; make the poor and needy the priority of government; end insecurity in two years; increase revenue base with massive agricultural drive; increase electricity generation to 30,000 MW in three years; drastically reduce youth unemployment and re-engineer and revamp the national economy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .