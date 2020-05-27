Molly Kilete

A 23-year-old barbing salon owner

at Jahi District, Federal Capital

Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nweke,

will live to regret the day his path

crossed with cultists under the

cloak of friendship. Recounting

how he was deceptively introduced into cultism, he explained

that his customer tricked him into

accompanying him somewhere

very late at night of the fateful day

only to finally find himself inside a

forest where he was initiated.

He said the reality dawned on

him when he was surrounded by

seven other young men that took

him deep into the forest, forced him

to kneel and lie down for several

hours, beaten repeatedly with a machete before forcing him to cut his

thumb and lick his blood to complete the initiation with a warning

not to tell anyone or be ready to die.

However, since joining the group,

Nweke lamented that he has neverknown peace. They continuously

terrorised him by stealing his valuables whenever they wanted. Since

he could not challenge any of them,

he endured until the Anti-Cultism

Unit (ACU) of the FCT Police

Command arrested him alongside

the group members.

Nweke narrated his own story:

“My ordeal began sometimes in

January 2019. I became a cult member through my barbing shop at

Jahi District of Abuja. Some of my

friends who used to patronise me

are the ones that initiated me into

cultism.

“They used to come around especially when I was not barbing

anybody to gist with me. On that

day in January, one of them begged

me to escort him somewhere that

night at about 11 o’clock. Because I

did not suspect anything, I accepted

and promised to call him when I

closed for the day.

“I called him as promised and

went to meet him where he directed me to come, surprisingly very close

to a forest. I was afraid but never

suspected that he had such intention

or that such would happen to me.

Unfortunately, when I got there,

he called some people that I did

not know or ever met previously. I

saw strange faces I never met since

I started barbing there, numbering eight.

“They directed me to follow them

and I had to obey because I was

helpless. Knowing that they might

kill me should I start to defend myself, I complied and followed them.

We went inside the forest and the

next thing I saw them brought out

a bandana like handkerchief and ordered me to kneel down. I asked the

guy that invited me what was happening, you asked me to escort you

somewhere, but I can’t understand

what was happening.

“I told him that I never believed

he could do that to me. I asked him

what I have done to deserve such

wickedness. Subdued, I complied

and they blindfolded me and ordered me to lie down. They used

machete to flog me. All through the

flogging, they were chanting a song

and later directed me to kneel down

again, I did and they brought out a

sharp razor blade inflicted a deep

cut on my right thumb and ordered

me to lick the blood.

“Helplessly, I licked the blood.

They told me that I have been initiated and taken an oath to be a member of their cult group. They

warned that if I should tell anybody

what happened, they would kill

me. Since that day, I never went out

with them because I have a job I am

doing. Apart from barbing, I used

to draw tattoo on people’s body

because I have the machine in my

shop.

“Since they forcefully initiated

me and found that I was not interested in their group they have not

allowed me know peace. Sometimes they would come to my shop

to pick up my items like phone, laptop and other valuables and I could

not do anything. All I have is regret

having a friend like that.

“I was arrested by the police because people who know the guys

belong to a cult group told the police that they were always at my

place. People know them as cultists

because they used to fight in our

area and they told the police that I

used to follow them which was not

true.

“I have been a barber since 2008.

I was born in Enugu and I had my

primary school education here in

Abuja. I am not yet married and my

parents are in Enugu. I will really

feel bad if they get to find out my

predicament.”