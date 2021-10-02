For pursuing her passion, Beauty queen, Maristella Okpala came close to being disowned by her father. It’s incredible but true!

Asked if her parents supported her ambition to become a model, the Miss Earth 2018 and MBGN’s Miss Universe noted that her dad almost disowned her at the initial stage of her career. She told Saturday Sun: “Coming from a staunch Catholic family, it wasn’t easy for me at first. My father nearly disowned me, and in my early days in the modeling industry, I was alone. My mother and grandma were my support systems. But after proving to my dad that I could be a successful model with integrity, he became relaxed.”

Pretty yet successful, Maristella is single but she’s not searching. On the kind of man she would love to settle down with in future, the queen said, “If he is kind and God fearing, I might get interested in him. Though single, I am not searching. I’m grateful that I’ve achieved 80% of all I’ve dreamed of. The remaining 20% would be to take more than one million children out of the streets and get them educated. A child without education is like a bird without wings, no child should be left out.”

