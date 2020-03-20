Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni, has dispelled insinuations making the rounds that his defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was characterised by his desperation to become the state’s governor in 2022.

Oni, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he decided to return to PDP due to alleged discrimination against his supporters by Governor Kayode Fayemi and his loyalists.

The former governor and his supporters across the 16 local government on Sunday took the decision to return to PDP, the party they left in 2014, in a controversial circumstances.

Oni, who addressed journalists, through the Director General of his political platform under the acronym ‘Atunse Ekiti Movement’, Ife Arowosoge, said the decision was part of the collective resolution taken by his loyalists in view of alleged maltreatment being inflicted on them in APC.

He said he found the PDP more captivating at this time having learnt his lesson from the defeat of 2015 general election, describing the opposition as better organised and more democratic than it was in the past.

“It was our observation, during a meeting at Ifaki-Ekiti and attended by 250 Oni’s core loyalists, that our supporters were being treated like lepers in Ekiti APC while appointments to government positions at the state and federal levels are limited to family members, friends and associates of the governor,” he said.