With less than five days to the Ondo State governorship election, the state Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has berated his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi for betraying him(Akeredolu).

Governor Akeredolu who expressed disappointment with the attitude of his embattled deputy, said his sudden change of attitude was unfortunate.

The governor spoke while featuring on a radio programme in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu said he gave his deputy free hand to operate by ensuring that he was well paid to make his office comfortable.

He said he was warned not to rely on Ajayi but he reposed confidence in him considering him as a faithful and loyal person, but he eventually proved him wrong.

His words: “I made him comfortable, I asked him to represent me in so many places but some people were warning me, I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13million monthly, his predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate yet he betrayed me,” he stated.

Akeredolu however, said as a Christian, he was ready to forgive all his detractors, saying he would not begrudge anyone.

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election, Akeredolu expressed optimism that he would be re-elected, saying his performance in all the sectors in the state would earn him victory at the polls.

He said: ”We have been doing our best for this state, all the abandoned projects of the past administration have been completed. We have rehabilitated and constructed over 700 primary schools in this state. We have improved our education system.

”We have received a loan to complete abandoned Owena Water Project, we will do it . We are also working on five dams. There are so many things in our plans to do for the state,” the governor said.