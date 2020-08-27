Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has suggested that his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, is overly ambitious to rule the State.

Akeredolu denied insinuations that Ajayi left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with many of his supporters, stating that the Deputy Governor was the only one who had left the party.

Featuring on a live television programme, the Governor said his deputy’s ambition to rule the State at all cost was responsible for his defection from the APC to the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He indicated that members of the APC remain united and none of them followed Mr Ajayi to either the PDP or Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) where he is currently.

‘The Deputy Governor is the only person that left the party. He left with no other person. The former Secretary to the State Governmemt that resigned is still with us in the party. All the aspirants that ran with me at the primaries are together with me. I know that God’s hand is in this project,’ Mr Akeredolu stated.

‘The issue of deputy governor happens all the time. It is not a new phenomenon. Only people who are guided by God’s principle can have a settled mind. Ambition will run people mad. It is primitive to look for the downfall of your principal,’ he added.

The Governor meanwhile downplayed the alleged threat of violence by an APC chieftain, Isaacs Kekemeke, saying the party official was a man of peace who did not mean what he had said.