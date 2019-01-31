Desmond Mgboh

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday in Kano, declared that his greatest desire is to achieve peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

Speaking at a presidential rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Buhari reminded the crowd that he had held various positions as the Petroleum Minister, Military Head of State and is now a democratically-elected president, saying his ambition is to strengthen peace and economic prosperity for all.

He maintained that his administration had fulfilled its electoral promises, adding that it had brought relief to Nigerians in the areas of security as well as improved economy through the attainment of an unprecedented progress in agriculture.

Buhari stated that the people of the North East would attest to the improved security situation in their area, while adding that some of them had since returned to their homes.

He maintained that his administration had equally done a lot in the agricultural sector, resulting in massive production of locally-cultivated rice, recalling that it had sliced the price of fertilizer by half its normal price to make the product available to Nigerian farmers.

He assured Nigerians that he would retain the policies of the administration if re-elected into office while appreciating the crowd for its patience.

Speaking at the rally, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshimhole, attacked the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr Peter Obi for lacking in integrity.

Atiku, he said, had made another mistake in his choice of Peter Obi as a running mate, insisting that Mr Obi lied about the figures he reeled out during his vice presidential debate.

He said the statements about Abuhakar’s integrity by his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, could not be wished away simply because Obasanjo had decided to forgive him. He added that the way he could redeem his name was to sue the former president for defamation of character. He also added that until that was done, Nigerians would hold the testimonial of his former principal as the truth about his character

Oshimhole claimed that contrary to claims that PDP created jobs for Nigerians, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar presided over industrial obituaries all over Nigeria, insisting that their administration destroyed more than 14 million jobs during their tenure.

He alleged that their policies were directly responsible for the collapse of all the textiles factories in Kano State, saying that Nigeria knows those who were responsible for the destruction of the future of Nigerians.

In his speech, the Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Chief Rotimi Ameachi, challenged Mr Obi to an open debate on his claims on the funding of the railway and airport projects initiated by the previous administration. He said that Mr Obi lied in the claims he made during the debate.

The former governor of River State said since both of them are devout Catholics, he was ready to meet Obi in a debate at anywhere he chooses in order to put the records right for the benefit of Nigerians.