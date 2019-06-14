Taiwo Oluwadare

Fast rising hip-hop act, Adegbesan Abass Ayobami aka Rapninja has opened up on his dream to change the world through music.

According to the artiste, his dream was driven by a strong passion; therefore, his desire to change the world through music is as a result of great passion.

“Passion is a strong word that can take on different forms including love, hate, joy or sorrow. It is the driving force inside the human soul, which brings about the realisation of dreams and goals. So, my desire to change the world through music is as a result of great passion. The popular saying goes thus: ‘if you change yourself, you change the world’. So, my goal is to change the world through my passion for music. People allow their emotions to be affected by the music they listen to, and this vulnerability is to the musician’s advantage,” he explained.

Rapninja said further: “Listening to foreign music helps a lot. I am talking about the likes of 2pac Shakur, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Notorious BIG, Ja Rule and 50 Cent. While in college, I found out I was gifted in music, so I took interest in Afrobeats and rap and then set the ball in motion by putting one or two things together. I did lots of practice including free styling and rap battles in and out of school until music became a part of me.”

Having mastered music, Rapninja got the encouragement and support he needed from family and friends. “My brother’s constructive criticism really helped me. The late Dagrin also inspired me. I love his style of rap, which is Yoruba. He was my musical role model. But my biggest inspiration comes from what I go through everyday,” he volunteered.

While growing up, music was the biggest strength of Rapninja. Today, he has no regrets for following his heart. “Music was always my biggest strength while growing up and I believe it continues to be. In the university, I majored in music and English and I chose my hobbies based solely on my interest, without regard to how I could forge a career from them. Thank God, today, I have no regrets for following my passion and my heart,” he said.