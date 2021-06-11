By Damilola Fatunmise

Veteran juju musician, Wale Thompson fondly referred to as ‘Mr. Lalale’, has a new hit in town titled, My Destiny.

Wale Thompson came into music many years ago. He was signed to Kennis Music where he released his hit single, Lalale Friday. He later moved on to float his own label, Wathom Music and Entertainment.

According to the music maestro, the 11-track album, which is now on sale all over the country and globally, was launched in Lagos recently. “The album is put together for the old and new generation. Both the old and young ones are targeted in this album as we have hip-pop music and the usually juju music. We have taking it a step further and I can assure you that My Destiny is an album for all and sundry. However, I want to give glory to the Almighty God for the success of this work and also appreciate my fans worldwide for the love shown me years back,” he says.

Hit tracks in the album include Happy Days, Chop My Life, Owambe, Destiny, and Yoruba Unite.