Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra said: “Stardom should be a discovery. You don’t hammer it to people’s heads. You don’t demand it. You command it.” The above assertion is the summary of the journey of self-discovery of Ayodele Donye Samson, CEO of E4luxury Jewellers, a foremost jewellery brand in the country.

The E4luxury Jewellers CEO is a fulfillment of the saying that “there is no glory without a story”. It started with a nudge,and he nurtured the ambition until its appointed time.

Like many aspiring entrepreneurs, Ayodele Samson endured very difficult beginning as a businessman and went even as far as trying other ventures at the onset of his foray into jewellery design.

“I tried a couple of business before venturing into jewelleries. I didn’t really start with capital. All I did was to task my brain. I had some other jewelers that could give me stuffs to sell. So, I used link them up with buyers. I started from there before building my own outfit”, the founder of E4luxury Jewellers said in a recent interview.

After surviving the early hurdle in business, the resourceful young man full of vision began to learn the ropes and made connections after graduating from the higher institution.

“It was a big challenge. I have always loved jewellery and the love drove me into the business. After I was done with schooling, I decided to try the business out. I made some research, hooked up with people and I started from there. It is not an easy business. You need lots of connections and big personalities who can pump money into your business and patronize you. I started by getting things from sellers and linking up with buyers. It took me years to grow and we are still growing”, revealed the E4luxury Jewellers CEO.

The founder of E4luxury Jewellers added, “Sometimes, when I step out, I get reactions from people that I might be a fraudster because of how I look. People have the mindset but there’s nothing one can do about it. It doesn’t really get to me. My own sense of fashion is personal. Right from my school days, I got awards for being the best-dressed and most attractive. I have always loved to look good. I believe the more I look good, the more I embody my business”.

Seven years after the treacherous journey to the top of the mountain, E4luxury jewelers today has become the one-stop shop for celebrities and jewellery lovers who value high taste and quality.

Speaking on what drives the business, the E4luxury Jewellers founder stated: “The first is publicity. You need more people to be aware of your brand. One also needs to build the trust because people wouldn’t easily entrust their millions with someone they barely know. Over time, the trust has grown. There are testimonies from people which we post regularly on social media and people are getting convinced. Now, people from overseas place orders and we deliver accordingly even without having met physically.”

