After months of hard work and dedication, journalist turned moviemaker, Samuel Olatunji aka Bigsam has wrapped up work on his directorial debut effort entitled, Dear Affy, which hits cinemas Sunday, February 2, 2020 and he has boasted that his movie will rake in a whopping N.5b.

He began: “Dear Affy is an ambitious project. We want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story in a professional way. We have dreams and believe Dear Affy will be the first Nollywood movie to gross over N500m at the Box Office. We have had people tell us it is an impossible dream but that won’t stop us.

“This is unprecedented,” Bigsam continued, “We brought together eclectic stars that have not been seen in a long time in Nollywood. I am talking about superstars such as Hafiz Oyetoro, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, Williams Uchemba, Kehinde Bankole, Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Chiwetalu Agu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Faithia Williams, Bimbo Ademoye and Bimbo Akintola among others. The move will see Teni, the musician make her acting debut. Sir Dee of BBN will also be making his acting debut as well.”

Bigsam was also the Executive Producer of two 2018 Nollywood blockbusters, Ghost and The Tout and Seven And A Half Dates which is currently on Netflix. He has a certificate in Film Making & Editing. Dear Affy will be distributed by Filmhouse Cinemas nationwide.