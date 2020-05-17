Few people would recall that Asahn Guyton, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of South Park Management LLC, a real estate investment company was the hip-hop recording artist and actor known as Hen-Roq. He became popular with his number “Stand Tall,” which featured emerging singer Sonyae Elise. The two paired up to create a very inspirational piece produced by Al Shux who has also produced the Jay-Z record “Empire State Of Mind” Featuring Alicia Keys.

Asahn Guyton, alias Hen-Roq, in a recent interview revealed how his romance with Def Jam Recording, an American record label owned by Universal Music Group came to an abrupt end, ending a childhood dream and friendship.

“ I had a best friend with whom I came into the music business with. This best friend was one since my childhood. All we talked about was making it big in life and in music in particular. And once we got into the business things were great. All of our goals and plans were coming to fruition but then things took a left turn, and we no longer saw eye-to- eye. So we ended up parting ways. And once that happened I no longer had that same love for the business. If I had stayed it would have only been for a check. And throughout my journey as an entrepreneur I’ve learned that when you wake up everyday, only to do something for the paycheck and your hearts not in it, you are definitely headed for a crash at some point. So when I left the game I never looked back. Not even once,” he recalled

That his best friend is none other than Steve Carless, a Senior Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records.

“He was my manager for my entire career. Not to mention my best friend growing up. So, once we clashed in 2012, and no longer saw eye-to-eye, we went our separate ways. I never did music again. Although my and Steve’s plan didn’t pan out the exact way that we thought it would, the goal was still achieved because the goal ultimately was for us to be successful, it was for us to win. We may have not won together, but we still won. And we’re still winning in life. And to me that’s what matters most, “ he said.

“That’s how I was able to obtain all my success through music. I was not signed to them, but I was affiliated with them for 7 years,” he added.

Asahn Guyton, born May 28, 1983 is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor, multi business owner and now an author. While securing both passive, and multiple streams of income, his continued mission is a promise to encourage and empower others to share their gifts with the world.

Prior to founding South Park Management in 2014, Asahn worked in the entertainment business for well over a decade. Between music and film, behind and in front of the camera, he learned a great deal of experience that he still applies to his journey today; the first being opportunity, and seizing the moment of that opportunity. He learned that no one owes you anything. Once he came to this revelation, he quickly stopped standing in his own path toward success.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Asahn packed his bags in 2018 and traveled out west where he now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, acquiring multiple commercial real estate properties from the midwest area of the United States and expanding into the western area of Africa, he has proved that sometimes a change of location can work out for the better.

Asahn’s business is only getting started. He plans to continue his mission to teach his business practices to those from his community so they can achieve financial freedom. The offspring of this yearning is the book titled “A Kid From South Park”.

In a couple of months he plans to record another huge success by launching mobile app to be called “Paid N Full”. According to him, “it’s an invoicing app for fellow business owners to send clients and invoice when it’s time to pay their bills, but this way, they can do it directly through the mobile app. I’m going to be launching that app in a few months after my book release.”